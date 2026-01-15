Peavy (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Nets.

The rookie second-round pick had appeared in each of the Pelicans' last 14 contests while averaging 14.9 minutes per contest, but he shot just 35.8 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from three-point range. Perhaps as a direct result of Peavy's lack of efficiency, the Pelicans opted to drop him from the rotation Wednesday while Jordan Hawkins and Bryce McGowens served as the team's backup wings and Karlo Matkovic served as the backup power forward. Peavy's chances of reclaiming minutes won't get any easier moving forward, as the Pelicans will eventually get Herbert Jones (ankle) and Jose Alvarado (oblique) back from injuries.