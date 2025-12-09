Peavy supplied four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound over 13 minutes during Monday's 135-132 loss to the Spurs.

Peavy has seen his role steadily increase ever since his spot start Nov. 22 against Atlanta, averaging just 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals across 14.7 minutes in his last three games after averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals across 24.6 minutes in the five games prior. With the return of Herbert Jones (calf), it appears Peavy's role will continue on this downward trend.