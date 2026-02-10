This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pelicans' Micah Peavy: Questionable for Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Peavy is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami due to a right great toe sprain.
Peavy has seen his playing time decrease significantly recently, averaging 7.2 minutes with one DNP-CD over the Pelicans' last six outings. He's at risk of missing Wednesday's game altogether because of a toe sprain on his right foot.