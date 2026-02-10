default-cbs-image
Peavy is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami due to a right great toe sprain.

Peavy has seen his playing time decrease significantly recently, averaging 7.2 minutes with one DNP-CD over the Pelicans' last six outings. He's at risk of missing Wednesday's game altogether because of a toe sprain on his right foot.

