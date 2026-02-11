This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pelicans' Micah Peavy: Ruled out Wednesday
Peavy (toe) will not play Wednesday against Miami.
Peavy has been utilized as an emergency depth option off the bench in recent outings, so his absence won't create many waves in fantasy hoops. His next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break.