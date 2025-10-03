Peavy logged seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and three steals across 21 minutes of Friday's 107-97 preseason win over Melbourne United.

Peavy was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. A versatile defender out of Georgetown, Peavy averaged 2.5 steals in his two Summer League appearances, and he was very active on that end Friday. There is plenty of competition on the wings of the second unit with guys like Saddiq Bey and Jordan Hawkins, but Peavy is off to a great start.