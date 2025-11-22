default-cbs-image
Peavy will start Saturday's game against the Hawks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The rookie second-rounder will make his first career start due to Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Herbert Jones (back) being sidelined. Peavy has logged double-digit minutes in three straight appearances, averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 52.2 percent from the field in 18.0 minutes per contest during that span.

