Peavy provided 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 117-100 loss to Atlanta.

The Pelicans were missing multiple players Wednesday, including Herbert Jones (ankle) and Trey Murphy (back). Both of those guys are presumed to be day-to-day, however. Peavy has been relatively quiet lately, posting averages of 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 three-pointers over his last four outings.