Peavy finished Monday's 126-109 loss to Oklahoma City with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 24 minutes.

Peavy came out of nowhere to score a season-high 16 points, having scored a total of 14 points across his previous nine appearances. While this was a great performance, all it does is highlight the fact that New Orleans is willing to try anything to get results at this point. To be clear, Peavy is not someone who needs to be prioritized outside of very deep leagues.