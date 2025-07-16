Peavy (ankle) contributed two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three steals and two rebounds across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 93-87 Summer League loss to the Trail Blazers.

Peavy returned to game action after missing Saturday's loss to the Lakers due to an ankle injury, though he was quiet on the offensive end Tuesday. However, the 2025 second-round pick racked up a game-high-tying mark in steals and has recorded multiple swipes in each of his two Summer League appearances. Peavy spent his final collegiate season at Georgetown, averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals across 37.0 minutes per game in 32 outings.