Pelicans' Mike James: Four dimes in loss
James posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and one steal across seven minutes in Saturday's 118-107 loss to Minnesota.
The loss marked James' third game with the Pelicans. James is squarely behind Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday and Ian Clark on the teams point guard depth chart. After the All-Star break, he'll approach his 45-day NBA limit with New Orleans, forcing the Pelicans to make a roster decision on the 27-year-old reserve.
