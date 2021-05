Marshall agreed to a three-year, $5.3 million contract with the Pelicans on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie had previously been on a two-way contract. He started seeing regular playing time in early April, and he's become a legitimate part of the Pelicans' rotation. He's appeared in 19 straight games and has averaged 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.7 minutes.