Marshall notched 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 overtime win over the Suns.

Marshall led the Pelicans bench in scoring and assists, tallying a double-digit scoring total for the third straight game. Marshall has averaged 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his last three contests.