Marshall racked up zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in nine minutes during Friday's 114-105 win over the Warriors.

Marshall was able to put up standard-league value over the past week, though the return of both Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones has clearly signaled an end to that. Not only did he shift back to the bench Friday, but he also logged a team-low nine minutes. It was fun while it lasted, but for now, he can be safely returned to the waiver wire.