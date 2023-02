Marshall posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Sunday's 136-104 victory over Sacramento.

Marshall was one of six Pelicans players in double figures, posting a team-high-tying assist total while finishing third on the team in rebounds. Marshall has recorded at least 15 points and five rebounds in 12 games this season.