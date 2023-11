Marshall (knee) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Mavericks, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Marshall has yet to play during the regular season due to a knee contusion, but he should get minutes Sunday, as the Pelicans remain shorthanded. Across 77 appearances (21 starts) last year, Marshall averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.