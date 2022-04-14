Marshall will come off the bench for Wednesday's play-in game against the Spurs, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

With Brandon Ingram (hamstring) and Herbert Jones rejoining the starting unit for the play-in tournament, Marshall will shift back to a bench role. The 23-year-old averaged 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.4 minutes per game during the regular season.