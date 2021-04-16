Marshall will come off the bench Friday against the Wizards.
With Lonzo Ball (hip) returning to the starting five, Marshall will resume his usual bench role. As a reserve this season, he's averaged 2.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 10.8 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Rejoins starting five•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Heads to bench•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Scores career-high 15 points•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Starting against Philadelphia•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Teases double-double Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Moving back to bench•