Marshall tallied 13 points (6-9 FT, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes in Friday's exhibition against Atlanta.

Marshall saw plenty of opportunities off the bench in this one and put together an efficient evening, contributing across the board. While he has put together an impressive preseason, he'll have his work cut out for him, as he'll have to compete with the likes of Jaxson Hayes, Larry Nance, Dyson Daniels and Trey Murphy just to carve out a bench role.