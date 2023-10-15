Marshall (knee) will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee Saturday.

Marshall's diagnosis is positive news after being taken to the locker room in a wheelchair Saturday. However, he's set to miss the beginning of the regular season for a Pelicans squad that won't have Trey Murphy (knee) for the opening months of the campaign. A combination of Larry Nance (ankle) and Dyson Daniels (knee) could step up, but it's a precarious situation on the wings for New Orleans at the moment.