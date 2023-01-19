Marshall is questionable for Friday's game against Orlando due to right great toe soreness, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Marshall appeared to be bothered by his foot in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to Miami, but he was able to finish the game. He's started the last eight matchups and has played at least 32 minutes in each of those appearances, but Jaxson Hayes and Larry Nance would likely see expanded roles Friday if Marshall is unavailable.