Marshall closed Wednesday's 104-98 victory over the Pistons with 17 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes.

Marshall looked sharp following a tough showing Sunday against the Nuggets, finishing with three points and three boards in 24 minutes of action. The Xavier product missed only one attempt from the field during Wednesday's clash and also made his presence known on the defensive end by collecting a season-high two blocks. Marshall is averaging 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 22 contests this season.