Marshall recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 29 minutes in Thursday's 116-113 win over the Blue.

Marshall has continued to see consistent playing time for the BayHawks recently, and he posted his second double-double of the season despite coming off the bench Thursday. The 23-year-old is now averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over 26.5 minutes per game this year.