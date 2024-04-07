Marshall (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Marshall hurt his right shoulder during Friday's loss to the Spurs and will miss at least one additional contest. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Portland.
