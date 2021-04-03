Marshall will start at small forward in Friday's game against the Hawks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Marshall will replace Brandon Ingram (toe) in the starting lineup, which will mark the first start of his career. He has not played more than four minutes since joining the team, so this will be his first real opportunity to make an impression. With Josh Hart (thumb) expected to miss a significant amount of time, the rookie could have a chance to earn a role off the bench in the immediate future.