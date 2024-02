Marshall was ejected from Friday's game against Miami with 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jimmy Butler approached Marhsall and things quickly escalated, and it appeared as though Marshall put a hand around Butler's neck. That could warrant a suspension, putting his status for Sunday's game against Chicago in jeopardy. Marshall finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block in 14 minutes.