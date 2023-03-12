Marshall will move into the starting lineup Saturday against the Thunder, Christian Clark of NOLA News reports.
Brandon Ingram (foot) is sitting out Saturday, although coach Willie Green said he could be back Sunday against Portland. Marshall could see a big usage rate bump Saturday and is coming off a strong showing with nine points, six rebounds, six assists and one triple in 25 minutes versus Dallas on Wednesday.
