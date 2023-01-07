Marshall racked up 23 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Nets.

Marshall is making the most of his opportunity with both Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) sidelined, and he pushed his streak of games with double-digit points to four while also reaching a new season-high mark in scoring. He's averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game across 11 starts this season.