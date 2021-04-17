Marshall scored 16 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss to the Wizards.

The 23-year-old rookie recorded his first career double-double as he continues to see a significant role for the Pels. Over nine games and four starts in April, Marshall has averaged 27.3 minutes a game, but his 9.1 points, 5.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 threes over that stretch marks him as more of a DFS tournament play than a reliable asset in season-long formats.