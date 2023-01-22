Marshall (toe) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Heat, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Marshall was considered doubtful to start the weekend, so the fact that he's now a game-time call might mean he's trending in the right direction. He already missed Friday's game with the same toe soreness, however. If Marshall ends up sidelined Sunday, then Larry Nance would likely maintain an expanded role after playing 27 minutes Friday.