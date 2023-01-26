Marshall (toe) played 27 minutes and finished with five points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

Marshall was back in action after a three-game absence, but because his return coincided with Brandon Ingram's (toe) comeback from a two-month hiatus, the former player was unable to reclaim a spot in the starting five. Marshall still saw a healthy workload off the bench, cutting into the playing time of Herbert Jones (26 minutes) and Trey Murphy (20 minutes) in the process. Marshall may be able to maintain a near-25-minute role for the foreseeable future while Zion Williamson (hamstring) faces an uncertain timeline for a return, but look for Marshall's usage to take a hit now that Ingram is back on the fold. Before missing the past three games, Marshall reached double figures in scoring in each of his prior 10 appearances and put up 13.1 field-goal attempts per contest.