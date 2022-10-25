Marshall will start Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks.

Marshall is one of three players in a shift change of the starting five with Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee) all ruled out. Marshall figures to see expanded run as a result and is coming off of a solid performance against the Jazz, racking up seven points, two steals, a rebound and a block over 13 minutes.

