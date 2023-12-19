Marshall (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Marshall has been upgraded from questionable to available for Tuesday's contest despite dealing with a right ankle sprain. Marshall should continue to be one of New Orleans' primary options at the forward position off the bench.
