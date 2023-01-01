Marshall will return to the second unit for Saturday's game in Memphis.
Marshall's streak of five consecutive starts will come to an end Saturday with Herbert Jones (conditioning) returning to the first unit. In 24 games off the bench this season, Marshall has averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.
