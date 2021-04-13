Marshall will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Kings, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Marshall had started the last two games, but he was sent back to the bench as Wes Iwundu moved into the starting lineup. In his last five games, Marshall has averaged 8.2 points on 35.5 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 25.7 minutes per game.