Marshall was inactive for Saturday's 118-109 win over the Grizzlies in a coach's decision.

Marshall recently missed three consecutive games with a sprained ankle, but he was cleared from the injury ahead of Friday's 114-113 win over the Pacers. He didn't play in that contest and remained sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set, signaling that he won't be a part of head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation even though he's healthy again.