Marshall closed with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 142-122 victory over Washington.

The 25-year-old forward tied his season scoring high while also matching his career high in assists, taking advantage of the absence of Zion Williamson (ankle). Marshall had scored in single digits in four straight games coming into Wednesday however, and while he's posting the best shooting numbers of his career from long distance with 1.2 threes a night on 42.2 percent shooting, his inconsistent minutes as part of the Pelicans' second unit make him a risky fantasy option.