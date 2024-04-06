Marshall won't return to Friday's game against the Spurs due to a right shoulder injury, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. He finished with two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes.
The Pelicans haven't provided any word on the severity of the reserve forward's injury, so he can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Sunday's game against the Suns.
More News
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Leads bench in balanced outing•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Solid performance Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Records 19 points off bench•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Facing one-game suspension•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Ejected Friday•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Will play Saturday•