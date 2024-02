Marshall is questionable for Wednesday against the Clippers due to lower back spasms.

Marshall's absence isn't likely to have a major fantasy impact since he's averaged just 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 18.0 minutes over his last two games. However, it would likely result in a few more minutes for players like Larry Nance and Cody Zeller, as well as starters Zion Williamson (foot) and Jonas Valanciunas, assuming Williamson is able to play.