Marshall had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Sunday's 114-101 victory over the Pistons.

Marshall led all Pelicans bench players in scoring while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and finishing two boards shy of a double-double in a winning effort. Marshall, who also connected on a quartet of threes Sunday, matched his season high in threes made while posting his second game with at least 10 points and eight rebounds.