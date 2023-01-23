Marshall (toe) participated in half of Monday's practice ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Marshall has missed a pair of contests with soreness in his right toe but was able to take part in portions of Monday's practice. His participation bodes well for a return Tuesday, but fantasy managers will have to wait for the Pelicans' official injury report to get a better read on Marshall's status.
