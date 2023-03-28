Marshall finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 19 minutes during Monday's 124-90 win over the Trail Blazers.
Coming into the contest, Marshall had averaged 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.0 minutes per game, and he fell right around those averages Monday. The veteran forward has a consistent role, but his lack of prolific outings limits his overall value in fantasy.
