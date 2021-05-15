Marshall registered 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 125-122 loss to the Warriors.

The 23-year-old has now scored double-digit points in four straight games, a span in which he's averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.9 minutes. Marshall has started and played well over his last five games in place of Brandon Ingram (ankle), which are trends that should continue as long as the latter remains out of the lineup. The rookie out of Xavier will look to keep up his productive play Sunday at home against the Lakers.