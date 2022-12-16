Marshall finished with 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four steals, two rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes Thursday in the Pelicans' 132-129 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Marshall will likely lose out on some playing time whenever Brandon Ingram (toe) rejoins the lineup, but the 24-year-old has put himself on the fantasy radar in the short term based on his recent run of production. Over his seven appearances in December, he's averaging 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks in 28.0 minutes per contest while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor. Though he's not a standout in any one area, Marshall's solid across-the-board production could make him a decent back-end roster option in 14-team leagues or deeper if he continues to get around 25 minutes per game.