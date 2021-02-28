Marshall totaled 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and two steals over 22 minutes in Saturday's 94-89 win over Agua Caliente.

Marshall began the G League campaign in a bench role, but he's now started each of the last two games for the BayHawks. He came within two rebounds of a double-double Saturday and was one of two starters to score in double figures. It's not yet clear whether his starting role will continue, but Marshall has been a reliable contributor early in the season.