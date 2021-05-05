Marshall posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal Tuesday in a 108-103 victory over the Warriors.

Marshall had an exceptional performance Tuesday, notching two impactful offensive rebounds along with a key steal. The forward has struggled shooting from the floor since being given more minutes early in April, averaging 6.8 field goals attempted while only making 2.6 per game. Expect the forward's minutes to remain constant for the rest of the season as the Pelicans look to analyze what skills the 23-year-old possesses.