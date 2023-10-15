The Pelicans announced Sunday that Marshall will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee in Saturday's 110-105 preseason loss to the Hawks.

The diagnosis comes as positive news after Marshall was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair upon suffering the injury in the second quarter Saturday. He'll miss the remainder of the preseason, and since he won't be re-evaluated for another two weeks, Marshall will remain sidelined for at least the Pelicans' firs two regular-season contests, and likely longer. The Pelicans' wing depth will be tested in the early going with both Marshall and Trey Murphy (knee) facing multi-week absences.