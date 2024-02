Marshall (back) won't play in Friday's game against the Lakers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Friday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set, and while Marshall will be sidelined for a second straight contest, he could be back in action Saturday versus the Trail Blazers. Marshall is averaging 16.9 minutes per game off the bench over his last 10 appearances, so his absence isn't a major one while the Pelicans are otherwise at full strength.