Marshall posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal Tuesday in a 108-103 victory over the Warriors.

Marshall had an impactful performance, notching two important offensive rebounds along with a key steal. The undrafted rookie has struggled shooting from the floor since being given more minutes early in April, as he's posted just a 38.8 field-goal percentage over his last 19 games. Expect him to keep seeing significant minutes for the rest of the season as the Pelicans look to evaluate how the 23-year-old fits into the future of the franchise.