Marshall produced 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 125-114 loss to the Celtics.

Marshall scored 18 points for a second consecutive game, and he also turned in a strong night on the boards. He's been putting together a productive month of January to this point, averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals through six games (31.7 minutes).