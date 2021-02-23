Marshall recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Monday's 115-110 win over the Blue Coats.

Marshall came off the bench once again Monday, but he was one of the BayHawks' top contributors as the team handed the Blue Coats their first loss of the season. Over his five G League appearances, Marshall is now averaging 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds over 23.7 minutes per game.